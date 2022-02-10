NEW DELHI: The Integrated Management of Wetland, Biodiversity and Ecosystems Services project, funded by the Global Environment Facility Trust Fund (GEFTF), has been allocated ₹31.13 crore for a period of 5 years, said Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of state for Environment, forest & climate change.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the minister said that the three wetlands included in the project are Sasthamcotta Lake in Kerala, Harike Lake in Punjab, and Kabartal in Bihar.

These three wetlands have been awarded a total budget equivalent of ₹19.02 crores from the GEFTF. The funds are to be divided equally between the three states.

A project management unit (PMU) and National Project Steering Committee have been constituted to overlook the progress of the project.

The PMU has conducted a technical appraisal of the plans submitted by state governments, analysing the incorporation of ecosystem services and biodiversity values, mapping the interventions with the threats.

A framework has been designed to update existing management plans and disburse funds to the state governments for the three demonstration sites.

