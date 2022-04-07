OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger meets PM Modi, discusses tech and research
Listen to this article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday, and said they had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation.   

He was responding to a tweet from the tech giant head following their meeting.   

"Celebrating three decades of Intel partnership with India!" Gelsinger had tweeted with a picture of his meeting with Modi.   

The prime minister replied, "Glad to have met you @PGelsinger! We had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation. I admire your optimism towards India." 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout