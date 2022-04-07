Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday, and said they had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation.

He was responding to a tweet from the tech giant head following their meeting.

"Celebrating three decades of Intel partnership with India!" Gelsinger had tweeted with a picture of his meeting with Modi.

The prime minister replied, "Glad to have met you @PGelsinger! We had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation. I admire your optimism towards India."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.