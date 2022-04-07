Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger meets PM Modi, discusses tech and research1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2022, 06:48 AM IST
PMO was responding to a tweet from the tech giant head following their meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday, and said they had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation.
He was responding to a tweet from the tech giant head following their meeting.
"Celebrating three decades of Intel partnership with India!" Gelsinger had tweeted with a picture of his meeting with Modi.
The prime minister replied, "Glad to have met you @PGelsinger! We had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation. I admire your optimism towards India."
