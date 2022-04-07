Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger meets PM Modi, discusses tech and research

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger meets PM Modi, discusses tech and research

New Delhi Apr 06 (ANI): Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Pat Gelsinger Twitter)
1 min read . 06:48 AM IST Livemint

PMO was responding to a tweet from the tech giant head following their meeting. 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday, and said they had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation.   

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday, and said they had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation.   

He was responding to a tweet from the tech giant head following their meeting.   

He was responding to a tweet from the tech giant head following their meeting.   

"Celebrating three decades of Intel partnership with India!" Gelsinger had tweeted with a picture of his meeting with Modi.   

"Celebrating three decades of Intel partnership with India!" Gelsinger had tweeted with a picture of his meeting with Modi.   

The prime minister replied, "Glad to have met you @PGelsinger! We had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation. I admire your optimism towards India." 

The prime minister replied, "Glad to have met you @PGelsinger! We had excellent discussions on subjects relating to tech, research and innovation. I admire your optimism towards India." 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!