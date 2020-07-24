Intel’s 7nm processors won’t arrive before late 2022, in big setback to company

NEW DELHI: In its Q2, 2020 earnings call today, Intel announced that it is having to adjust its product roadmap to accommodate a delay in its upcoming 7nm processors. The company said the new processors will now come to market approximately six months later than expected, hitting late 2022 or early 2023. The delay could be a big setback to Intel, which has already lost its technology advantage to the market to rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

The delay is a result of low yields from its 7nm manufacturing process, the company said during the call. “We’ve root caused the issue, and believe there are no fundamental roadblocks," said Bob Swan, chief executive officer of Intel. Swan said that the internal roadmap has been set back by about a year, but the company has invested in contingencies to mitigate some of the losses. As a result, the processors will arrive on the market about six months than expected earlier.

These contingencies include using third-party foundries to support its own. The company had faced delays with the 10nm chips that it sells right now too, and says it has learned from those mistakes. “We’ve seen this movie before," said Swan. “We have learned from our challenges in our 10nm transition, and we have a milestone-driven approach to ensure our product competitiveness is not impacted by our process technology roadmap," he added.

While the issue may not make sense to everyone, it could actually put Intel in grave danger. The company’s chief competitor, AMD, has been selling 7nm chips on the market for quite a while now, for both PCs and data centres. As a result, this is the first time in many years that Intel finds itself behind in terms of technology competitiveness.

7nm processors are more efficient and allow companies to build better devices on them. Intel’s setback could also affect laptop and personal computer making companies, who often depend on the processor maker’s product roadmap. Intel failing to up the game would make it more difficult for them to improve their products, and it’s possible that many will shift towards AMD processors instead.

Not only that, Intel is also facing an onslaught from Advanced RISC Machines (ARM), the company that designs chipsets for mobile phones and other mobile devices. PC makers like Microsoft and Apple have been working on ARM-based machines that deliver better battery life than Intel, without compromising on performance as much. In fact, Apple announced last month that it would shift almost its entire Mac portfolio from Intel to ARM-based processors.

In such a scenario, losing the competitive advantage could actually be disastrous for Intel. The impact also showed as the company’s stocks dropped after the announcement. This is despite the fact that Intel actually beat expectations with its earnings in this quarter. Intel’s Client Computing Group (which caters to laptop and desktop makers) had 7 percent year-on-year growth with $9.5 billion in revenue. Its overall Q2 revenue was up by 20 percent year-on-year standing at $19.7 billion, driven by gains in the data center segment and a global increase in demand for laptops due to work from home needs created by the covid-19 pandemic.

The company also plans to launch its scheduled Tiger Lake processors (11th gen) later this year. These are based on Intel’s 10nm++ model.

