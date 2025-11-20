‘Intellectuals when they become terrorists…’: Delhi Police on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel; labels CAA protest as ‘red herring’

When intellectuals become terrorists, they become more dangerous than those working on the ground, the Delhi police told the Supreme Court on Thursday as it vehemently opposed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots case, as reported by PTI.

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and Rehman have been charged under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, along with relevant sections of the erstwhile IPC, for allegedly orchestrating the 2020 Delhi riots, which resulted in 53 deaths and left more than 700 people injured.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi police, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria that the delay in trial was attributable to the accused and they cannot take advantage of it.

According to LiveLaw, Delhi Police said, “I must point out, intellectuals when they guide and become terrorists, they become more dangerous than those working at the ground. These are real prey, and because of state support-state fundings and subsidies, they become doctors and activists- these types of activists are dangerous. There is a narrative made that he's an intellectual when bail applications are filed. CAA protest was a red-herring, and whitewash-real purpose was regime change, economic strangulation etc.”

Police said it had become a trend now for doctors and engineers to engage in anti-national activities.

Raju showed in the top court videos of Imam giving "inflammatory speeches" against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"The member of this conspiracy, Sharjeel, he does say its innocous. He says it should be a violent protest, and you should separate assam from India. He said you should be able to take lathi, etc and it is used by police when mob is a little violent. He says its an issue of four countries, Nepal, Bangladesh etc. He also targets chickenneck, in Arunachal pradesh, if that 16 kms go, it will separate Assam. He says he would require only that strenght for 16 km," Raju added, as reported by LiveLaw.

The videos showed Imam giving speeches at Chakhand, Jamia, Aligarh, and Asansol in 2019 and 2020 before the riots in February 2020 riots in Delhi.

Pointing out that Imam is an engineering graduate, the advocate said, “Nowadays there is a trend that doctors, engineers are not doing their professions but engaging in anti-national activities.”

Raju added, “It's not a simple protest. These are violent protests. They are talking about blockades.”

At this juncture, Justice Kumar asked if the speeches were part of the chargesheet, to which Raju replied in the affirmative.

The ASG said CAA protests were timed with US President Donald Trump's visit to India to get international media coverage.

"The ultimate intention is regime change. CAA protests were a red-herring, the real purpose was regime change, create economic deprivation and create chaos across the country. The riots were deliberately made to coincide with the visit of US President Donald Trump. These so-called intellectuals are more dangerous than the ground-level terrorists," Raju said.

The violence broke out amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In its strong opposition to the activists’ bail applications, Delhi argued that the unrest was not spontaneous but a “carefully orchestrated, pre-planned, and well-executed” assault on the nation’s sovereignty.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi Police, told the bench that the intent was to create communal divisions, and the incidents went far beyond a simple protest against the CAA.