The senior IMD scientist said from May 2 to May 4, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorm
As India braces with its worst electricity shortage in more than six years as scorching temperatures force early closures of schools and send people indoors, India Meteorological Department senior scientist RK Jenamani has said that today's intense heatwave will continue to persist for the next 24-48 hours.
RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD said, “the heatwave, which is very intense today, will continue to persist for the next 24-48 hours after which the temperature will drop," as per news agency ANI report.
The senior scientist further noted that from May 2 to May 4, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorm. “So, the temperature from 2nd to 4th May will be between 36 degrees to 39 degrees Celsius," Jenamani said.
Additionally, a yellow warning for three days - April 29, April 30 and May 1 - has been issued for western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western UP, MP, Jharkhand. “From May 2 a change is taking place, Western Disturbance is advancing; thunderstorm & rain likely to take place," RK Jenamani said.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, temperatures have soared past 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for several days and are forecast to linger around 44C until Sunday, with peak summer heat still to come before cooling monsoon rains arrive in June.
Maximum temperatures recorded in six districts in West Bengal were at least five degree Celsius above normal, weather officials said, with the lack of rains in state capital Kolkata adding to its worries.
People in Odisha state in the east set up stalls at prominent public places to offer water to those passing by. Its neighbour West Bengal has announced summer school breaks from next week, days ahead of schedule. Health officials in the western state of Gujarat made arrangements to tackle a potential spike in patients.
