Intense rainfall in these southern states till Saturday. IMD issues red alert2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 03:24 PM IST
- A red alert for the day has been issued for 8 Kerala districts
Intense rainfall activity will continue over three southern states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka - for the next 3 days following which, the rains are likely to reduce, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Further, the weather agency has issued a red alert for 8 Kerala districts and an orange alert for the rest of the state.