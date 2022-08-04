Intense rainfall in these southern states till Saturday. IMD issues red alert

Intense rainfall in these southern states till Saturday. IMD issues red alert2 min read . 03:24 PM IST
Intense rainfall activity will continue over three southern states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka - for the next 3 days following which, the rains are likely to reduce, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Further, the weather agency has issued a red alert for 8 Kerala districts and an orange alert for the rest of the state.
A red alert for the day has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur and an orange alert in the remaining districts. Landslides and flash floods in Kerala triggered by heavy rains killed 18 people in the last few days, damaged hundreds of properties and displaced thousands to relief camps, the state government had said on Wednesday.
The weather agency also said that rainfall activity will increase in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha from Saturday.
A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.
