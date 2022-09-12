Intense rainfall is expected over the south Gujarat Region, north Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the depression over south Odisha weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood.
The weather agency said that the wet spell is likely to continue in Northwest India & Uttarakhand for the next few days, while intense rainfall is expected over the south Gujarat Region, north Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during the next 5 days. Orange alerts have been issued in several states.
Check full forecast here:
Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning is expected over Marathwada on 12 Septmenber; in Chhattisgarh & Vidarbha on 12th & 13th; Bihar on 13th & 14th; Jharkhand, Saurashtra & Kutch, West Bengal and Odisha during 12th-14th; Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa during next 5 days.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Gangetic West Bengal & Vidarbha on 12th; East Madhya Pradesh & Gujarat Region on 12th & 13th; West Madhya Pradesh during 13th-15th; ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 12th-15th and over Konkan & Goa during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over East Rajasthan during 12th-15th and over Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan on 14th; Uttarakhand during 14th-16th and over Uttar Pradesh on 15th & 16th September
Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over
Telangana & Interior Karnataka on 12th; ghat areas of Tamilnadu on 12th & 13th and over Coastal Karnataka during 12th-14th September, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Karnataka and ghat areas of Tamilnadu on 12th September, 2022.
Sea condition: Sea condition will be rough to very rough over northwest & westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & West Bengal coasts on 12th September and off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts on 13th September, 2022.
Fishermen Warning: Fishermen are advised not to venture into northwest & westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & West Bengal coasts on 12th September and off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts on 13th September
