The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted intense rainfall activity over north India from 18-21 July and over the west coast till July 23. It also said that moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

"They may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor," the MeT department said in its latest update.

Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with widespread rainfall to isolated heavy to very heavy rains very likely over the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India — Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and north Madhya Pradesh — from July 18 to 21.

There will be decrease in rainfall activity over the same regions thereafter, it said.

According to the update, isolated extreme heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand on 18-19 July over northwestern parts of UP on July 19.

Moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places are also very likely over Delhi and Chandigarh on 18 and 19 July.

Western and southern India is also expected to receive heavy rains.

The department said widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to continue over the western coast and adjoining inland areas during the next 5-6 days.

Isolated, extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Konkan region and Goa adjoining the ghat areas of central Maharashtra, coastal and south interior Karnataka during 18 to 19 July and over Gujarat region on 18 July.

Isolated heavy falls are likely over east and adjoining central India from July 22 onwards.

