Home >News >India >Intense to very intense rainfall very likely in Mumbai during next 3 hours
People ride their scooters through a water-logged road during heavy rains in Mumbai (REUTERS)
People ride their scooters through a water-logged road during heavy rains in Mumbai (REUTERS)

Intense to very intense rainfall very likely in Mumbai during next 3 hours

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2020, 11:16 AM IST PTI

  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rains in the city and suburbs 'with possibility of heavy falls'
  • Some parts of Vidarbha received moderate rain, the IMD said, adding that thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places in the region

MUMBAI : Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra for the third consecutive day on Sunday and caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the metropolis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rains in the city and suburbs "with possibility of heavy falls" at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall inundated some low-lying areas of the city, including Hindmata in Central Mumbai, and Chembur in eastern suburbs.


The Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded 129.6 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 200.8 mm rain during the same period, the IMD said.

The neighbouring Thane district and some other areas in Konkan region, including Sindhudurg, also receivedvery heavy rains.

Some parts of Vidarbha received moderate rain, the IMD said, adding that thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places in the region.

On Saturday, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai and there were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation earlier said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Vehicles passing through the waterlogged road (ANI)

Rains continue in Mumbai, North Konkan

2 min read . 04 Jul 2020
Commuters move through heavy rain at Fort area, in Mumbai, Saturday (PTI)

Extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane today: IMD

1 min read . 04 Jul 2020
Gorgeous dive watches for you this monsoon.

Source: Have fun this monsoon with these gorgeous dive watches

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout