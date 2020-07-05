Subscribe
Intense to very intense rainfall very likely in Mumbai during next 3 hours
People ride their scooters through a water-logged road during heavy rains in Mumbai

Intense to very intense rainfall very likely in Mumbai during next 3 hours

1 min read . 11:16 AM IST PTI

  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rains in the city and suburbs 'with possibility of heavy falls'
  • Some parts of Vidarbha received moderate rain, the IMD said, adding that thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places in the region

MUMBAI : Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra for the third consecutive day on Sunday and caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the metropolis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rains in the city and suburbs "with possibility of heavy falls" at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall inundated some low-lying areas of the city, including Hindmata in Central Mumbai, and Chembur in eastern suburbs.

The Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded 129.6 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 200.8 mm rain during the same period, the IMD said.

The neighbouring Thane district and some other areas in Konkan region, including Sindhudurg, also receivedvery heavy rains.

Some parts of Vidarbha received moderate rain, the IMD said, adding that thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places in the region.

On Saturday, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai and there were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation earlier said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

