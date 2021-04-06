Next four weeks very critical: Govt on India's second wave of Covid-19

"11 States/Union Territories (UTs) were categorised as "states of grave concern" on account of their high and rising daily case and higher daily deaths. These have contributed 90 per cent of COVID cases (as on March 31) and 90.5 per cent of deaths (as on March 31) in the last 14 days, and have crossed/or close to crossing their early reported peaks during last year. The situation was particularly worrying in Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MohFW).

