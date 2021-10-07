Intent to hire is the highest in IT sector in India: TeamLease report

BENGALURU: The information technology (IT) sector in India scores the highest at 69% in terms of intent to hire, according to TeamLease Employment Outlook report.

This is followed by educational services (64%) and healthcare and pharmaceuticals (51%). Other sectors which also expect to see growth in hiring are fast moving consumer goods or FMCG (59%), e-commerce (57%) and agriculture (54%).

The report is a forward-looking tool for human resource professionals, policy and decision makers, reflecting hiring sentiment across 14 cities and 21 sectors in India. This report carries “intent to hire" statistics for Q3, 2021-22 on the basis of the survey and analysis carried out during July and August 2021.

From a hierarchy perspective, entry level continues to be the most preferred. Having put business operations in place with steadily increased pace, India Inc is looking to optimise costs and this is translating to positive hiring sentiments for freshers. The intent-to-hire entry level talent is at 34%.

Hiring seems to have consolidated for junior and mid-levels, and employers seem to be incrementally filling vacancies created by attrition and career progression. The hiring intent for senior levels is approaching a plateau with most organisations achieving steady states, and focus shifting to modes of operation rather than business transformation, the report said.

“Robust GST & e-way bill generation, recovery of the manufacturing PMI, increasing in business activities, improvement in the industrial and service sector activity, rise in demand across sectors and the ramping up inoculation are not only positively impacting the economy but also the job scenario," said Rituparna Chakraborty, cofounder and executive vice president, TeamLease Services.

“Though this quarter may have seen a 3-percentage point, the larger picture is that there is a 5% quarter-on-quarter growth in the hiring sentiment since January 2021, indicating that the recovery is on the right track and we would need is only fast tracking to offset the impact of the pandemic," she added.

