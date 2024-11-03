‘Intention was to kill’: Two Delhi traffic policemen dragged on car bonnet for 20 metres | Viral Video

Livemint
Published3 Nov 2024, 04:29 PM IST
Two Delhi traffic police personnel were allegedly hit and dragged for about 20 metres
A viral video on Sunday showed two traffic policemen holding onto the bonnet of a car which allegedly jumped a traffic signal. The incident reportedly occured on Saturday around 7.45 pm at the Ber Sarai traffic light near Vedant Deshika Marg in Delhi.

A police officer told news agency PTI that the two Delhi traffic police personnel were allegedly hit and dragged for about 20 metres by a car while on duty in southwest Delhi.

"A PCR call was received at the Kishan Garh police station stating that an unknown vehicle had hit traffic officers on duty and fled the scene," said the officer.

He said that a team was immediately sent to the spot. The officer added that the injured personnel was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital by a PCR van.

"The team reached the hospital and found Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh Chouhan were in a conscious and stable condition," said the officer.

According to their statements, the two traffic police personnel were conducting routine challans for traffic violations.

Around 7.45 pm, a vehicle jumped the red light. When Sailesh signalled to stop, the driver initially complied but suddenly tried to flee, dragging both the personnel for approximately 20 metres before speeding away from the scene, said the officer.

"A crime and forensic team inspected the area where the incident occurred.

A video of the incident showed the car dragging the two personnel and then throwing off one of them after few minutes.

"The injuries sustained by ASI Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh were reported to be minor. But the intention was to kill them. A case under attempt to murder and obstruction in discharge of official duty and charges for endangering the lives of public has been registered," said the officer.

Police said they identified the vehicle owner and he will be arrested soon.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 04:29 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Intention was to kill’: Two Delhi traffic policemen dragged on car bonnet for 20 metres | Viral Video

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

