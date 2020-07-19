The government can do every bit to contain, to treat them, but citizens should cooperate. Society should actively come forward in controlling this pandemic," he pointed out. The minister ruled out community spread of the disease in Bengaluru though the city is witnessing a massive scale-up in cases. Sudhakar maintained that he cannot say that there was a community spread unless there was proper research. "If that was the case (community spread), it would not have been in thousands, it would have been in lakhs," Sudhakar said. The spread is still in the first and second levels, and "the third level of the community spread can be prevented with government's proactiveness and mindful conduct of the citizens," he added. Speaking about the measures taken by the government, Sudhakar said 8,134 local polling booth level task force committees have been constituted, which will play an important role along with the officers of various agencies.