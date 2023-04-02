Shukla further added that the payments body has clearly stated that no charges will be levied on normal UPI payments of customers, which are mostly bank account-to-bank account transactions. The Finance Minister has earlier stated that the UPI is a digital public good, which is convenient for the public and productive gains for the economy; hence, will remain non-chargeable. The NPCI’s move was also in line with the Finance Minister’s statement, and the interchange fees will not be applied in the case of peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-peer-merchant (P2PM) transactions.