Interest-free moratorium on loans is a bad idea

Indeed. In the example considered here, 16 more EMIs need to be repaid. This is the major reason why most borrowers haven’t opted for the moratorium. In case the loan has been taken from a non-banking financial company, (NBFC) the cost of taking on the moratorium is more because the lending rates of NBFCs are higher than that of banks. There have been demands that banks and NBFCs should not charge interest for the moratorium period. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has estimated that if interest is not charged on loans under moratorium, around ₹2.01 trillion will be lost across banks.