Interest on interest waiver: Banks start crediting accounts

Banks have started refunding the compound interest charged on specified loan accounts during the moratorium period to the borrowers. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked all lending institutions, including non-banking financial companies, to ensure that the scheme of waiver of interest on interest for loans up to ₹2 crore for the six-month moratorium period is implemented by November 5 .

Issuing additional frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the scheme, the finance ministry on Wednesday said consumptions loans, including those backed by gold as collateral, are eligible for the waiver.

"Individual loans from the eight eligible categories of borrowers, including those categorised as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) by the lending institution, are covered under the scheme irrespective of the nature of guarantee," it said.

This is the second additional FAQs released by the ministry and comes just a day ahead of the last date for implementing the scheme.

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the government had last month announced the scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts.

The interest waiver scheme covers housing loans, education loans, credit card dues, auto loans, MSME loans, consumer durable loans and consumption loans.

However, agriculture and allied activity loans are not part of the waiver.

The scheme mandates ex-gratia payment to certain categories of borrowers by way of crediting the difference between compound interest and simple interest for the period between March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020 by respective lending institutions.

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in March announced moratorium on repayment of EMIs and credit card dues for three months. The moratorium period later extended till 31 August. Following the order of the Supreme Court, the Centre later approved the scheme to ‘grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound and simple interest to borrowers of specified loan accounts’ from 1 March to 31 August.

