Interest rate cap on FCNR(B), NRE deposits temporarily lifted

Currently, the overnight alternative reference rate (ARR) for the applicable currency/swap plus 250 basis points for deposits with maturities of 1 year to less than 3 years and overnight ARR plus 350 basis points for deposits with maturities of 3 years and above and up to 5 years are the maximum interest rates that can be levied on foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNRB) deposits. Interest rates on NRE deposits must not be higher than those provided by the banks on equivalent domestic rupee term deposits, according to prevailing guidelines. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opted to temporarily authorise banks to raise new FCNR(B) and NRE deposits without regard to the existing guidelines on interest rates, effective July 7, 2022, according to its circular of July 6, 2022. The time frame for this relaxation is from now until October 31, 2022.

