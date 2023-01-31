Interest-free loans to states may continue in capex drive
Finance minister had announced a 35% increase in the capital expenditure target to a record ₹7.5 trillion for the year to 31 March 2023 hoping government spending would “crowd in” investments from the private sector.
New Delhi: The government is likely to double down on its capital spending by proposing even higher allocations to build ports, roads and other infrastructure in the Union budget to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today.
