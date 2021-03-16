Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Privatisation of banks: Govt will take care of employees, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Privatisation of banks: Govt will take care of employees, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read . 04:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Even for those banks which are likely to be privatized, the privatized institutions too will continue to function after privatization; the interests of the staff will be protected, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the interest of the employees of the banks which are likely to be privatized will be protected.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the interest of the employees of the banks which are likely to be privatized will be protected.

FM said,"Interests of workers of banks which are likely to be privatized will absolutely be protected - whether their salaries or scale or pension, all will be taken care of."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Israel’s Covid-19 vaccinations hold lessons for US

4 min read . 04:33 PM IST

Covid-19: Govt denied permission to Sikh jatha to visit Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

1 min read . 04:19 PM IST

Ultra-wealthy Indians reassessing attitude on succession plans

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST

China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 04:04 PM IST

FM said,"Interests of workers of banks which are likely to be privatized will absolutely be protected - whether their salaries or scale or pension, all will be taken care of."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Israel’s Covid-19 vaccinations hold lessons for US

4 min read . 04:33 PM IST

Covid-19: Govt denied permission to Sikh jatha to visit Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

1 min read . 04:19 PM IST

Ultra-wealthy Indians reassessing attitude on succession plans

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST

China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 04:04 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Even for those banks which are likely to be privatized, the privatized institutions too will continue to function after privatization; the interests of the staff will be protected," the FM further added.

The Finance Minister made the statements during a media briefing on Union Cabinet approving a bill to set up a Development Finance Institution (DFI) to generate funds for investment in the infrastructure sector.

The statement assumes significance amid an ongoing two-day strike called by the bank unions to protest against the proposed privatization of banks by the union government.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday informed Parliament that the Reserve Bank of India is taking measures to strengthen its regulatory and supervisory capacity, and expressed hope that these steps will ensure no regulatory mishaps take place in the future.

"We have been engaging with the RBI to ensure that the regulatory functions and supervisory function of the RBI are strengthened. I am assured by the RBI Governor that internally an institutional mechanism is being further strengthened," Sitharaman said during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

Also,Nrmala Sitharaman, during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, said the government has now "only indicated" the RBI to allow other private banks to perform government-related business to ensure there is a level playing field.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Now, following the existing norms based on which several banks have been given permission to do the business. So, those rules as per the RBI guidelines be applied on newer banks and new private banks which approach the RBI," she said.

The RBI, being a regulator, has established norms and those norms will be applicable to the new banks, she added.

The minister was responding to a query about whether the government will adopt any criteria to permit new banks for taking up government-related business.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.