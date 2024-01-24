Interim Budget 2024: Six key areas to look out for
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Budget on February 1, with market observers expecting some major announcements.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Budget on February 1. The full-fledged budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be announced once the new government comes to power after the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message