Supreme Court on Monday ordered that interim protection granted to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh from arrest will continue and directed Maharashtra Police to continue with its probe on FIR lodged against him.

The top court, however said, no challan to be filed in court in those cases. The court has also asked CBI to file its affidavit on Singh's plea and posted the matter for hearing on 11 January, 2022.

CBI told apex court that it has no issue in taking over the probe of criminal cases filed against Singh by Maharashtra Police.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul had granted a major relief to Singh on November 22 by directing the Maharashtra Police not to arrest him in criminal cases lodged against him and had wondered if he was being hounded for filing cases against police officers and extortionists, "what could happen to a common man".

The matter involving Singh and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, facing probe over corruption allegations levelled by Singh, has become “curiouser and curiouser", the top court had said earlier, issuing notices to the Maharashtra government, its DGP Sanjay Pande and the CBI on the plea of the former top cop of Mumbai.

Singh's lawyer had said Singh needed protection as he had shown the courage to come to this court and raise the issue of corruption against the former state home minister.

The lawyer had said as many as six FIRs have been lodged against Singh for the alleged offences pertaining to years like 2015 and 2016 and submitted as to how a police officer will act if they are hounded at the behest of state for the actions done as police officers on the complaints of bookies and extortionists.

The Bombay High Court had dismissed Singh's petition seeking to quash inquiries initiated against him by the Maharashtra government, and said he can approach the Central Administrative Tribunal.

After he was shunted out as Mumbai Police commissioner in March 2021 in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare case, Singh, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, levelled corruption allegations against Deshmukh.

In his petition, Singh had also alleged that DGP Pande told him that the inquiries were the fall-out of his allegations against Deshmukh, an NCP leader.

