Intermediaries must seek government approval to provide GenAI services: IT ministry
The move, the first of its kind by the Indian government against GenAI platforms, aims to establish a regulatory and legislative framework for a safer and more trustworthy internet environment
New Delhi: Platforms and intermediaries equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, such as Google and OpenAI, must now obtain government approval before offering services that enable the creation of deepfakes to users, according to an advisory by the ministry of information technology and electronics.