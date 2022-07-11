Intermittent fasting linked to lower risk of COVID-19: Study

Intermittent fasting for an average of greater than 40-year-olds was associated with a lower risk of COVID-19, measured as a composite of hospitalisation or mortality after COVID-19 diagnosis, a recent study says. The study, published by BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, also says routine intermittent fasting is associated with a lower risk of hospitalisation or mortality in patients with COVID-19 fasting is associated with a lower risk of hospitalisation or mortality in patients with COVID-19.

