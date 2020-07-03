International air services to remain suspended till 31 July: DGCA

NEW DELHI : International commercial air passenger services will remain suspended till 31 July, the country's aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular on Friday.

"These restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations, and flights specifically approved by (the) DGCA," the circular said.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on (a) case to case basis," it added.

DGCA had last month suspended all international flight operations in the country till 15 July before extending the deadline to 31 July.

India suspended all the flight operations on 25 March to contain the spread of covid-9 pandemic. Domestic flight operations were allowed to resume from 25 May, albeit with a limited capacity, after a gap of two months.

The government has said that it will resume international commercial flight operations in a phased manner without giving any timeline.

However, it is working to open flight services in 'bilateral bubbles' with specific countries, the ministry of civil aviation had said in a statement last month.

The aviation ministry said that it is looking at the prospect of establishing individual bilateral bubbles -- India-US, India-France, India-Germany, India-UK -- where demand for travel has not diminished and final decisions are expected soon.

At present only select international flights, including repatriation flights, all-cargo flights, and ones specifically approved by the aviation regulator are allowed to operate to and from the country.

