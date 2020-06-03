International air travel once situation normalises: Hardeep Puri

Puri said that stranded Indians can avail of the Vande Bharat flights, for which Air India has announced opening of bookings on 5 June. They also can return by the flights operated by other countries, the minister explained. The flights that Air India will operate from 9 June would cover destinations in the US and Canada, the minister said. “These flights will also carry outbound passengers to countries which have no restrictions on taking them in. So people can also avail these flights to return to the countries they wish to go," Puri said.