Global firms eye India entry via franchises

Global firms eye India entry via franchises1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 12:07 AM IST
Among categories eyeing India entry, entertainment and leisure take the lead, followed by restaurants
Among categories eyeing India entry, entertainment and leisure take the lead, followed by restaurants
New Delhi: International brands, spanning entertainment, hospitality, apparel and lifestyle, are set to foray into India via the franchise route, to capture a share of the ₹2,000-crore market within 12 months.
New Delhi: International brands, spanning entertainment, hospitality, apparel and lifestyle, are set to foray into India via the franchise route, to capture a share of the ₹2,000-crore market within 12 months.
“We are representing over 125 market entries. Domestic business is very big— 800-odd Indian businesses are here. We feel, in a short period of time, or 8-12 months, we could look at close to ₹2,000 crore in revenues," said Gaurav Marya, founder and chief executive, Franchise India, which helps overseas and local brands set up businesses in India through franchises, online and offline.
“We are representing over 125 market entries. Domestic business is very big— 800-odd Indian businesses are here. We feel, in a short period of time, or 8-12 months, we could look at close to ₹2,000 crore in revenues," said Gaurav Marya, founder and chief executive, Franchise India, which helps overseas and local brands set up businesses in India through franchises, online and offline.
The company organized a franchise event in new Delhi during the weekend that saw the participation of domestic and global firms looking to expand business in India.
The company organized a franchise event in new Delhi during the weekend that saw the participation of domestic and global firms looking to expand business in India.
Among categories eyeing India entry, entertainment and leisure take the lead, followed by restaurants, which typically draws interests from master franchise partners.
Among categories eyeing India entry, entertainment and leisure take the lead, followed by restaurants, which typically draws interests from master franchise partners.
South African chain Barcelos relaunched its restaurants in India with its master franchise partner Masala Country, which is part of the Franchise India Group, and German brewery Paulaner Brauerei München, as well as entertainment parks firm, Super Parks, that operates entertainment centres in malls, are also looking to enter India, he added.
South African chain Barcelos relaunched its restaurants in India with its master franchise partner Masala Country, which is part of the Franchise India Group, and German brewery Paulaner Brauerei München, as well as entertainment parks firm, Super Parks, that operates entertainment centres in malls, are also looking to enter India, he added.
“This time we are doing a lot of leisure brands. We’re bringing Super Parks—they make entertainment parks in malls. Leisure is a very big space in India, which is what we are also focusing on. People are restricted to indoor entertainment and leisure. That is only limited to multiplexes in India, so family entertainment places are becoming big."
“This time we are doing a lot of leisure brands. We’re bringing Super Parks—they make entertainment parks in malls. Leisure is a very big space in India, which is what we are also focusing on. People are restricted to indoor entertainment and leisure. That is only limited to multiplexes in India, so family entertainment places are becoming big."
Apart from entrepreneurs, large industrial groups are still leading the race to grab master franchise rights for international brands, he said. “Typically, master franchise buyers are big industrial groups that have the financial capability; especially the next generation that are looking at expanding traditional businesses."
Apart from entrepreneurs, large industrial groups are still leading the race to grab master franchise rights for international brands, he said. “Typically, master franchise buyers are big industrial groups that have the financial capability; especially the next generation that are looking at expanding traditional businesses."
Meanwhile, Marya said the pandemic has also spiked business interest in online expansion. Digital franchising is a new phenomenon with a lot of digital first brands eyeing expansion via online franchising, he said.
Meanwhile, Marya said the pandemic has also spiked business interest in online expansion. Digital franchising is a new phenomenon with a lot of digital first brands eyeing expansion via online franchising, he said.