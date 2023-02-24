International climate regime should move from a ‘country-centric’ approach to ‘people-centric’ approach: Puri
- Puri was speaking at the Valedictory Session- ‘Mainstreaming Sustainable Development and Climate Resilience for Collective Action' of World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2023
The time has come for a paradigm shift in the international climate regime which has to move from a ‘country-centric’ approach to ‘people-centric’ approach to climate actions" said Union Minister Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.
