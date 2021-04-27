The first life-saving assistance package from Britain to help India meet the urgent need for ventilators and oxygen concentrators arrived early morning today. Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the equipment being unloaded in New Delhi.

"International cooperation at work! Appreciate the shipment of vital medical supplies from Britain including 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning," Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

International cooperation at work! Appreciate the shipment of vital medical supplies from 🇬🇧 including 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning. pic.twitter.com/MBZFwSn4cH — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 27, 2021

India is reeling under the impact of the second wave of coronavirus. The country has been reported over 3 lakh daily cases in the last few days.

Further shipments, are being organised over the course of this week and will include nine airline container loads of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators, will be sent this week, according to the British High Commission in New Delhi.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who also referred to India as a “very important partner", held talks with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Monday.

“Discussed our cooperation to address different aspects of the COVID challenge. Also reviewed progress in our bilateral agenda," Jaishankar said in a Twitter statement following the call.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation wherein the latter pledged America's "steadfast support" for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Had a fruitful conversation with US President Joe Biden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India."





