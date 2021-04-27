OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'International cooperation at work!': First shipment of UK Covid medical aid arrives in India

The first life-saving assistance package from Britain to help India meet the urgent need for ventilators and oxygen concentrators arrived early morning today. Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the equipment being unloaded in New Delhi.

"International cooperation at work! Appreciate the shipment of vital medical supplies from Britain including 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning," Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

India is reeling under the impact of the second wave of coronavirus. The country has been reported over 3 lakh daily cases in the last few days.

Further shipments, are being organised over the course of this week and will include nine airline container loads of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators, will be sent this week, according to the British High Commission in New Delhi.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who also referred to India as a “very important partner", held talks with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Monday.

“Discussed our cooperation to address different aspects of the COVID challenge. Also reviewed progress in our bilateral agenda," Jaishankar said in a Twitter statement following the call.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation wherein the latter pledged America's "steadfast support" for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad, Premium Premium

Fresh Covid-19 guidelines released for Ayurveda, Unani practitioners

1 min read . 08:53 AM IST
Government of Puducherry on Monday ordered all categories of liquor shops to remain closed with immediate effect up to midnight of April 30.Premium Premium

Puducherry: Liquor shops to remain closed till April 30

1 min read . 08:40 AM IST
A notification regarding this has been issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).Premium Premium

Govt bans import of mosquito killer racket below this price

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Antony BlinkenPremium Premium

Blinken meets US business leaders to help India in its covid battle

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Had a fruitful conversation with US President Joe Biden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India."


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout