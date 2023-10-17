International Day for Eradication of Poverty 2023: Date, theme, history and significance
The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, celebrated annually on October 17, aims to promote understanding and dialogue between people living in poverty and the wider society. Ending poverty is not just helping the poor – it is giving every woman and man the chance to live with dignity.
