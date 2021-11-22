Chawla: This year, the big focus for us has been on project financing bonds. We've done a couple of them, where structurally we have now started getting Indian project financing, given the fact that outside of the public sector banks there aren’t specialized project financing institutions in the market. So we've taken them to the global investor base. We have structured deals wherein there is an amortization schedule which even in a stress scenario can be met protecting investors well, simultaneously also incentivizing the sponsors from being able to use performance indicators for themselves to be able to use excess cash as long as they're meeting the base case projections.