International drug cartel busted in Delhi, huge cache of MDMA and Ecstasy tablets seized

The Delhi Police on Thursday busted an international drug cartel and arrested two people involved in the racket.

The cartel was busted by the the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police.

During the raid, the officials also recovered a huge cache of fine quality MDMA and Ecstasy tablets.

“Two key members, including one Nigerian national, have also been arrested,” reported PTI.

Over the last few months, the police in Delhi and Gujarat have recovered massive amount of drugs in anti-narcotics operation.

On November 21, arresting a history sheeter named Zishan Datta Pawale, the Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police recovered 1.23 kilograms of MD (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine or MDMA or Ecstasy) drug.

The MD drugs seized were worth ₹1.3 crores.

On November 15, about 700 kg of drugs were seized in a joint operation by anti-narcotics agencies and eight foreign nations were arrested from Indian territorial waters off the Gujarat coast around Porbandar.

The operation was carried out jointly by the NCB, Navy and Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

The street value of the seized Methamphetamine or meth, a synthetic recreational variety of narcotics, could be anywhere between ₹2,500-3,500 crore in the international market, according to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the operation stands out as a stellar example of the government's commitment to the vision and the seamless coordination among our agencies in achieving the same.

"Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a drug-free Bharat, our agencies today busted an international drug trafficking cartel and seized over approx. 700 kg of contraband meth in Gujarat," Shah wrote on X.

On October 21, police seized MD contraband valued at ₹14 lakh and other suspected drugs of 427 kg from a factory in Ankleshwar industrial area in Gujarat's Bharuch district.