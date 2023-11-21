Indian filmmaker Ekta Kapoor on Monday, November 20, was awarded Directorate Award at the 51st International Film Awards, becoming the First Indian Woman Filmmaker to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Vir Das, along with Derry Girls season 3, were honoured with the International Emmy for Comedy. It was Vir Das's second nomination for an International Emmy.

The comedian and actor won the award for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: Landing. This made him the first Indian comedian to accomplish this honor.

Taking to Instagram, Ekta Kapoor shared a video of the prestigious award, which she captioned, "India I'm bringing home YOUR Emmy @iemmys."

Announcing Vir Das's win, the official X handle for International Emmy Awards posted, "We have a tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to Vir Das: Landing produced by Weirdass Comedy/ Rotten Science/ Netflix."

Ekta Kapoor's win shows her contributions have impacted the industry. Her win is not only a personal triumph, but a recognition of her unconventional and ground-breaking work, which consistently delivers content that resonates with a diverse audience for decades.

Reflecting on this historic achievement, the producer shared her gratitude and stated, "I'm delighted to receive the prestigious Emmys Directorate Award! It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this. I've always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. I am grateful for the audience's love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT. Each story that I told became a bridge to connect with audiences on many levels. The unexpected turns this journey took are a testament to the power of love showered by the people of India and beyond. My heart is filled with gratitude, and a stronger resolve to make a positive impact through my work for audiences."

The comments section of her video was flooded with red heart emoticons and congratulations shortly after she posted the video.

Ekta Kapoor, the daughter of actor Jeetendra Kapoor and media executive Shobha Kapoor, started Balaji in 1994. She is credited with revolutionizing India's television landscape, pioneering an entire genre of television content, and launching India's satellite television boom. More than 17,000 hours of television and 45 films have been produced under the Balaji banner.

Through her banner, Ekta has produced several iconic TV shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' among others.

(With Inputs from ANI)

