Albeit the ban on international passenger flights to and from India has been extended till 31 October, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has provided certain rules and relaxations during this month.

The ministry clarified that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

The restriction also owes to the embargos other countries have in place to check the number of Covid-19 infections, apart from India’s Covid-19 figures. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.

Here are certain changes for Indian flyers in October:

New Destinations:

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the ministry establishing Air bubble arrangements with Oman, Indians can now travel to and from 16 countries.

The list of the countries include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, the Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, the UK, the US.

Germany cancels all flights with India till 20 Oct:

In a major fall out, air bubble arrangement with Germany have been suspended till 20 October owing to to what it termed an “unexpected rejection" of its planned flight schedule for October by Indian authorities, informed the Director-General of Civil Aviation, adding that negotiations are currently underway.

"India formalised an Air Bubble with Germany in July 2020. An Air Bubble arrangement allows nationals of both countries to travel in either direction. However, there are restrictions in place for Indian nationals desiring to travel to Germany which was putting Indian carriers at a significant disadvantage resulting in an inequitable distribution of traffic in favour of Lufthansa," The DGCA said.

Vande Bharat Mission flights

Apart from the Air Bubble establishment, Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from abroad is still functioning. The initiative was initiated in the first week of May in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown. More destinations are being added to Vande Bharat flights. Air India Express will start direct flights from Mangalore to Dubai in October.

Baggage rules:

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in a move to increase ancillary revenue of airlines revised its guideline in terms of baggage limitation, allowing carriers to set respective policies as per their internal practices.

In an order dated September 23, 2020, the ministry said the "baggage limitation would be as per airlines' policies".

The new amendments kick in to reset the check-in baggage limit to 15 kg, as per the pre-Covid norms. The limit was previously increased to 20 kg during the redemption of flights in a calibrated manner from 25 May, in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. The earlier guidelines also allowed only one check-in baggage during travelling.

