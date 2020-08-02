International flights: Govt issues guidelines for passengers arriving in India

The Ministry of Health & Welfare Organisation on Sunday issued revised guidelines for international passengers who were arriving in India. The fresh orders will come into effect from 8 August 2020.

Under the new guidelines, all travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.

They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health, the order stated.

Only for compelling reasons/ cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days.

"If they wish to seek such exemption, they shall apply to the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final," the guidelines stated.

Travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RTPCR test report on arrival. This test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration.

Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise. The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry airport in India.

After arriving in the country and going through thermal screening in India, if a passenger tests positive, he or she shall be assessed clinically under these points:

a. If the passenger is assessed as asymptomatic / pre-symptomatic/ very mild cases, he or she will be allowed home isolation or isolated in the Covid Care Centre (both public & private facilities) as appropriate.

b. Those having mild/ moderate/ severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid Health facilities and managed accordingly.

Furthermore, all passengers shall be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices and only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board the flight after going through thermal screening.

On 31 July, India further extended suspension on international commercial passenger flights till 31 August in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, said Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

However, the government has allowed gradual movement of passenger traffic via 'Transport Bubble' agreements that have been signed with USA, France, and Germany.

India is planning to establish a bubble with the UK soon under which there would be two flights per day between Delhi and London. "We have got a request from Germans also. I think the arrangement with Lufthansa is almost done...We are processing that request," Puri said.

