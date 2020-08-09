Karnataka government on Friday revised quarantine rules for people returning from abroad in the state.

According to the guidelines, all the travellers now need to submit self-declaration form on the Yatri Karnataka online portal at least 72 hours before the scheduled date of travel.

Business or short-term travellers, and those with a negative RT-PCR report will be exempted from quarantine norms. However, the person needs to fill a self-declaration form with respect to the authenticity of the test.

"All travellers shall submit Self-declaration form on the Yatri Karnataka online portal least 72 hours before the scheduled date of travel," according to the official statement.

The state government also said that Before Boarding Do's and Don, about COV1D-19 quarantine, testing, etc. shall be provided along with ticket to the travellers by the travel agencies concerned.

All passengers shall download Aarogya Setu app, Quarantine watch app end Apthamitra App on their mobile devices, (https://covid-19.karnataka.gov.in/new-page/softwares/en).

At the time of boarding the flight or ship, only asymptomatic travellers shall be allowed in board after thermal screening.

During boarding, all possible measures for physical distancing and provision of hand sanitisers shall be ensured.

"Deboarding should be done by ensuring physical distancing of two meters. Self-declaration form shall be obtained from each passenger in duplicate," the guidelines read.

At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.

Moreover, the self-declaration form shall be obtained from each passenger in duplicate.

In case of symptomatic passengers, they will be sent to Covid health centres for testing. Three swabs will be taken — one nasopharyngeal swab for Rapid antigen test (RAT) and two swabs, throat and nasopharyngeal — for RT-PCR test. Those who test positive for RAT will either be asked to go for home isolation or will be shifted to a Covid hospital, the statement added.

Those who test negative need to take the RT-PCR test. After this, if they are found negative, they are advised 14- day home quarantine, but if found positive, they will be shifted to a Covid hospital.

Moreover, on Sunday, chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa spoke to Chief Secretary over telephone and took stock of the flood situation in the State. He instructed that the Chief Secretary can proceed with emergency measures without waiting for his approval. In view of rising covid cases among police, Bangalore city police commissioner issued guidelines for police to follow during duty.

Meanwhile, Karnataka confirmed 7,178 new Covid- 19 cases on Saturday, which is the state's biggest single-day spike so far.

Breaching the 7,000-mark indicates the deteriorating situation of the health crisis in the southern state.

The overall tally now stands at 1,72,101 cases, of which nearly 79,765 are active.

The spike in the state was fueled largely by its capital Bengaluru, which recorded 2,665 new cases in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Saturday.

The death toll in the state went up to 3,091 cases as 93 more virus-related fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

