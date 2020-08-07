The Ministry of Home Affairs today issued fresh guidelines for Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders, permitting them to visit India from certain countries in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

The order mentioned that only those OCI card holders will be allowed to enter India who belong to countries with which air bubble arrangements have been finalised by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

"Other foreigners from these countries also allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes," the order stated.

Other countries may be included under this scheme in future, the notification said.

On 31 July, India further extended suspension on international commercial passenger flights till 31 August due to Covid-19 in the country, said Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

However, the government has allowed gradual movement of passenger traffic via 'Transport Bubble' agreements that have been signed with USA, France, and Germany and United Kingdom.

Moreover, the Ministry of Health & Welfare Organisation on Sunday issued revised guidelines for international flight passengers who were arriving in India. The fresh orders will come into effect from 8 August 2020.

Under the new guidelines, all travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.

They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health, the order stated.

Only for compelling reasons/ cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days.

Travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RTPCR test report on arrival. This test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration, the order stated.

