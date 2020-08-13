MUMBAI:In a bid to abate the stress for passengers arriving in Mumbai's International airport and reduce the processing time for exit of arriving passengers from the airport, on Thursday, the ministry of civil aviation and Maharashtra government relaxed the quarantine norms for Maharashtra that have been framed for preventing further transmission of covid-19 in the state.

In a statement, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said international passengers arriving to the airport can now skip the compulsory institutional quarantine.

"Concessions on quarantine regulations have been made for international passengers traveling due to an emergency and those who have undertaken an RT-PCR test within 96 hours prior to their planned journey. The initiative enables arriving passengers to fill the self-declaration form online at least 72 hours before their scheduled travel in order to be exempt from institutional quarantine as mandated by the State of Maharashtra," said CSMIA.

As per the state government directives all international arriving passengers have to undergo two stages of quarantine-- passengers have to observe a mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine followed by 7-days of home quarantine.

However, with the latest initiative, passengers can avail the option to bypass the institutional quarantine by filling in the self-declaration form 72 hours before their planned travel.

In order to skip the mandatory institutional quarantine process, passengers will have to upload proof of the negative RT-PCR test, undertaken within 96 hours of the scheduled journey.

However, in the event of any emergency such as pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness, and parents with children below 10-years of age, a home quarantine of 14 days will be considered to be legally sufficient, said the statement.

Moreover, CSMIA, along with the Airport Health Organization (APHO) team, has created a green channel for all arriving passengers who have pre-filled the applications on the online portal.

In the absence of an emergency or timely submission of the negative RT-PCR test on the portal, passengers will be subjected to the mandatory two-stage quarantine rules of the state.

APHOs work under Indian Aircraft (Public Health) rules 1954 & IHR2005. The main purpose for which the organization was created was to contain import/export of serious infectious diseases; inspect and certify food establishments at airports and its vicinity; maintain hygiene and sanitation; clearance of dead human remains imported from abroad and so on.

CSMIA said that all domestic and international passengers will still have to undergo thermal screening at the airport.

Furthermore, all domestic passengers arriving at CSMIA will have to observe a 14-day home quarantine and a stamp will be placed on the left hand of the passenger by state-appointed officials. Travelers intending to leave the city within seven days can produce their travel ticket confirming their return/onward journey to be exempted from home quarantine.

