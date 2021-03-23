OPEN APP
In view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government on Tuesday extended the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights till 30 April, 2021.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

The circular said the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries since July.

India currently has bilateral air bubble agreement with about 27 countries, which include countries like Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan and the US.

Earlier, the government noted that Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) has brought back over 67.5 lakh people so far, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday.


