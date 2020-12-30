International flights remain suspended till January-end due to COVID-19: DGCA

India on Wednesday extended the ban on flights from the United Kingdom till 7 January next year. The decision came after 20 people had tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant. Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021." "Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," Puri wrote on Twitter. The presence of the new UK variant of the virus has already been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore. More than 30 countries have suspended air links with Britain over the new strain.