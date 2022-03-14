Regular international flights can operate with 100% capacity after the services resume on 27 March, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed Parliament on Monday

During the question hour in Upper House, Scindia said,: "all regular international flights will operate in 100 per cent capacity by March 27 as the coronavirus situation in India has improved now."

Key things to know about India's resumption of flights

- Capacity restrictions on international flights will be done away from 27 March as various stakeholders, including the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), prepare the summer schedule for international flights for 2022.

- Govt's decision to restart scheduled international flights after nearly two years will offer a major respite to homegrown carriers at a time when their operating costs have soared due to high oil prices.

- The move will also likely offer relief to passengers from higher airfares with airlines adding more flights across their networks, partially offsetting some drawbacks facing the sector due to surging oil prices and restricted airspace owing to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

- The government had banned all international scheduled flights for a week starting March 23, 2020. The ban stretched for nearly two years in the midst of a raging pandemic.

- However, special international flights have been operating between India and about 35 other countries since July 2020 under the air bubble.

- IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation Ltd), India’s largest domestic airline carrying nearly one in every two passengers, will seek to expand its presence in the international markets amid competition from Tata group-operated Air India, and Vistara, among other airlines.

- IndiGo, which has a fleet of about 283 planes, hopes to fly mid-haul destinations to Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Far East, and other parts of the world in the coming months. Among these are about 54 Airbus A321 XLR (extra-long range) aircraft capable of flying to destinations three and seven hours away. IndiGo has orders for 386 A321 XLR aircraft.

