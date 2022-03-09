This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
International flights to resume on March 27: With this step, I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!' Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said
After a two years hiatus due to Covid-19, the government has decided to restart scheduled international flight services from March 27. The move may spell a further boost for Indian carriers, which are adding back capacity as more people take to the skies with Covid-19 infections receding. Falling infections have paved the way for relaxations in movement curbs and boosted domestic travel."After deliberation with stakeholders &keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload,we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards.Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter. With this step,I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!"Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.
"After having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from March 27, 2022, i.e. start of summer schedule 2022," it said.
