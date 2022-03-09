Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
International flights to resume on March 27: Sector will reach new heights, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scheduled international flight services have remained suspended in India since March 23, 2020.
1 min read . 07:52 AM IST Livemint

International flights to resume on March 27: With this step, I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!' Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said

After a two years hiatus due to Covid-19, the government has decided to restart scheduled international flight services from March 27. The move may spell a further boost for Indian carriers, which are adding back capacity as more people take to the skies with Covid-19 infections receding. Falling infections have paved the way for relaxations in movement curbs and boosted domestic travel."After deliberation with stakeholders &keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload,we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards.Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter. With this step,I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!"Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Scheduled international flight services have remained suspended in India since March 23, 2020.

However, special international flights have been operating between India and about 35 other countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

In an air bubble arrangement formed between two nations, carriers of each country are allowed to operate a limited number of international flights to other's territory with specific restrictions.

According to the Union health ministry, India on Tuesday reported 3,993 fresh coronavirus infections -- the lowest in 662 days.

In a statement, the MoCA said that international operations from March 27 will be subject to strict adherence to Union health ministry guidelines that were issued on February 10.

"After having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from March 27, 2022, i.e. start of summer schedule 2022," it said.

