After a two years hiatus due to Covid-19, the government has decided to restart scheduled international flight services from March 27. The move may spell a further boost for Indian carriers, which are adding back capacity as more people take to the skies with Covid-19 infections receding. Falling infections have paved the way for relaxations in movement curbs and boosted domestic travel."After deliberation with stakeholders &keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload,we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards.Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter. With this step,I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!"Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

