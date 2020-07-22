International flyers arriving in Delhi to undergo 7-day quarantine at own cost

International visitors landing at the Delhi Airport will have to undergo a new protocol for quarantine. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, passengers that are will be arriving by international flights at the Delhi Airport will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by one-week of home quarantine.

The latest guidelines have been approved by the airport authority. In accordance with the new guidelines, international passengers will have to sign an undertaking that they accept the obligation of seven days paid institutional quarantine. This document will be retained by the overseas mission/embassy before the booking is confirmed.

The latest guidelines have been approved by the airport authority. In accordance with the new guidelines, international passengers will have to sign an undertaking that they accept the obligation of seven days paid institutional quarantine. This document will be retained by the overseas mission/embassy before the booking is confirmed.

Other than the document, the passengers who will be staying in the capital will also be required to undergo mandatory health screening. This will include a primary screening by health officials of the airport, followed by a secondary screening at Delhi government post. Once these steps are complete, the passenger will be allowed to proceed to the approved quarantine location.

The airport authority has made some exceptions for specific cases. This includes pregnant women, those who suffered death in the family, those suffering from a serious illness, and parents travelling with children below 10 years. These passengers will have to send an undertaking form, along with required documents, to airportcovid@gmail.com.

As far as domestic passengers are concerned, the travellers will be required to undergo mandatory thermal screening near the exit gates. The passengers who do not show any of the known Covid-19 symptoms will be allowed to leave the airport. They will further have to stay under home quarantine for 7 days.

Even transit passengers are required to undergo temperature checks at both the departures and entry gates before catching their next flight.

"Passengers arriving on an international Vande Bharat Mission flight may only take a connecting domestic flight if it also comes under the Vande Bharat Mission. However, passengers who are planning to board onward domestic flights will have to obtain an authorised exemption certificate, if they are coming through non-Vande Bharat international flights," the authority further said.