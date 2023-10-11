International Girl Child Day 2023: What is the significance of International Girl Child Day? Its date, theme and history
‘Women and girls can lead us to a fairer future...let us amplify girls’ voices, and recommit to working together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive’
The International Day of the Girl is observed every year on 11 October. It was first celebrated in 2012 as a way to raise awareness about gender inequality and to advocate for girls' rights and empowerment. The International Day of the Girl child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.