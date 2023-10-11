‘Women and girls can lead us to a fairer future...let us amplify girls’ voices, and recommit to working together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive’

The International Day of the Girl is observed every year on 11 October. It was first celebrated in 2012 as a way to raise awareness about gender inequality and to advocate for girls' rights and empowerment. The International Day of the Girl child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advocating investment in girls’ leadership to support them to achieve their ambitions and to boost gender equality, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said, “Women and girls can lead us to a fairer future...let us amplify girls’ voices, and recommit to working together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive."

International Day of the Girl 2023: Theme The theme of International Day of the Girl 2023 is "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being"

International Day of the Girl 2023: History In 1995 World Conference on Women in Beijing, countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing the rights of not only women but girls. According to the United Nations, the Beijing Declaration is the first to specifically call out girls’ rights.

On December 19, 2011, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

International Day of the Girl Child 2023: Significance Girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life, not only during these critical formative years, but also as they mature into women, the UN said

“If effectively supported during the adolescent years, girls have the potential to change the world – both as the empowered girls of today and as tomorrow’s workers, mothers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads, and political leaders." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An investment in realising the power of adolescent girls upholds their rights today and promises a more equitable and prosperous future, one in which half of humanity is an equal partner in solving the problems of climate change, political conflict, economic growth, disease prevention, and global sustainability, the UN said.

Achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment is integral to each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by world leaders in 2015 as Agenda for Sustainable Development 2030. Only by ensuring the rights of women and girls across all the goals will we get to justice and inclusion, economies that work for all, and sustaining shared environment now and for future generations.

