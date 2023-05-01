A latest has revealed that the average salary in India is below ₹50,000. On the occasion of Internation Labours Day, the World of Statistics has released data on average monthly salaries around the world. As per the data, 23 countries around the world have average monthly salaries of more than ₹1 lakh. Among the top 10 countries that pay the highest salaries globally are Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore, USA, Iceland, Qatar, Denmark, UAE, Netherlands, and Australia.

Countries that have average monthly salaries less than India are Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, Indonesia, Colombia, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Nigeria, Egypt, and Pakistan.

India stands at the 65th spot when it comes average salary of workers on a monthly basis.

Average monthly salaries of countries full list:

Switzerland: $6,096 ( ₹ 4,98,567)

$6,096 ( 4,98,567) Luxembourg: $5,015 ( ₹ 4,10,156)

$5,015 ( 4,10,156) Singapore: $4,989 ( ₹ 4,08,030)

$4,989 ( 4,08,030) USA: $4,245 ( ₹ 3,47,181)

$4,245 ( 3,47,181) Iceland: $4,007 ( ₹ 3,27,716)

$4,007 ( 3,27,716) Qatar: $3,982 ( ₹ 3,25,671)

$3,982 ( 3,25,671) Denmark: $3,538 ( ₹ 2,89,358)

$3,538 ( 2,89,358) UAE: $3,498 ( ₹ 2,86,087)

$3,498 ( 2,86,087) Netherlands: $3,494 ( ₹ 2,85,756)

$3,494 ( 2,85,756) Australia: $3,391 ( ₹ 2,77,332)

$3,391 ( 2,77,332) Norway: $3,289 ( ₹ 2,68,990)

$3,289 ( 2,68,990) Germany: $3,054 ( ₹ 2,49,771)

$3,054 ( 2,49,771) Canada: $2,997 ( ₹ 2,45,109)

$2,997 ( 2,45,109) UK: $2,924 ( ₹ 2,39,139)

$2,924 ( 2,39,139) Finland: $2,860 ( ₹ 2,33,905)

$2,860 ( 2,33,905) Austria: $2,724 ( ₹ 2,22,782)

$2,724 ( 2,22,782) Sweden: $2,721 ( ₹ 2,22,534)

$2,721 ( 2,22,534) France: $2,542 ( ₹ 2,07,894)

$2,542 ( 2,07,894) Japan: $2,427 ( ₹ 1,98,489)

$2,427 ( 1,98,489) South Korea: $2,243 ( ₹ 1,83,441)

$2,243 ( 1,83,441) Saudi Arabia: $2,002 ( ₹ 1,63,731)

$2,002 ( 1,63,731) Spain: $1,940 ( ₹ 1,58,660)

$1,940 ( 1,58,660) Italy: $1,728 ( ₹ 1,41,322)

$1,728 ( 1,41,322) South Africa: $1,221 ( ₹ 99,857)

$1,221 ( 99,857) China: $1,069 ( ₹ 87,426)

$1,069 ( 87,426) Greece: $914 ( ₹ 74,749)

$914 ( 74,749) Mexico: $708 ( ₹ 57,902)

$708 ( 57,902) Russia: $645 ( ₹ 52,750)

$645 ( 52,750) India: $573 ( ₹ 46,861)

$573 ( 46,861) Turkey: $486 ( ₹ 39,746)

$486 ( 39,746) Brazil: $418 ( ₹ 34,185)

$418 ( 34,185) Argentina: $415 ( ₹ 33,939)

$415 ( 33,939) Indonesia: $339 ( ₹ 27,724)

$339 ( 27,724) Colombia: $302 ( ₹ 24,698)

$302 ( 24,698) Bangladesh: $255 ( ₹ 20,854)

$255 ( 20,854) Venezuela: $179 ( ₹ 14,639)

$179 ( 14,639) Nigeria: $160 ( ₹ 13,085)

$160 ( 13,085) Egypt: $145 ( ₹ 11,858)

$145 ( 11,858) Pakistan: $145 ( ₹ 11,858)

It must be noted that the names of some countries on the list were not mentioned by the World of Statistics.

(1 USD = ₹81.75 as of 12:30 PM (IST) on 1 May 2023)