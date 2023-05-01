Hello User
Home / News / India /  Average monthly salary in India below 50,000! List of countries with highest salaries in the world

Average monthly salary in India below 50,000! List of countries with highest salaries in the world

2 min read . 12:30 PM IST Livemint
International Workers' Day: As many as 23 countries around the world have average monthly salaries of more than 1 lakh

Countries that pay the highest salaries globally are Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore, USA. Full list here

A latest has revealed that the average salary in India is below 50,000. On the occasion of Internation Labours Day, the World of Statistics has released data on average monthly salaries around the world. As per the data, 23 countries around the world have average monthly salaries of more than 1 lakh. Among the top 10 countries that pay the highest salaries globally are Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore, USA, Iceland, Qatar, Denmark, UAE, Netherlands, and Australia.

Countries that have average monthly salaries less than India are Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, Indonesia, Colombia, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Nigeria, Egypt, and Pakistan.

India stands at the 65th spot when it comes average salary of workers on a monthly basis.

Average monthly salaries of countries full list:

  • Switzerland: $6,096 ( 4,98,567)
  • Luxembourg: $5,015 ( 4,10,156)
  • Singapore: $4,989 ( 4,08,030)
  • USA: $4,245 ( 3,47,181)
  • Iceland: $4,007 ( 3,27,716)
  • Qatar: $3,982 ( 3,25,671)
  • Denmark: $3,538 ( 2,89,358)
  • UAE: $3,498 ( 2,86,087)
  • Netherlands: $3,494 ( 2,85,756)
  • Australia: $3,391 ( 2,77,332)
  • Norway: $3,289 ( 2,68,990)
  • Germany: $3,054 ( 2,49,771)
  • Canada: $2,997 ( 2,45,109)
  • UK: $2,924 ( 2,39,139)
  • Finland: $2,860 ( 2,33,905)
  • Austria: $2,724 ( 2,22,782)
  • Sweden: $2,721 ( 2,22,534)
  • France: $2,542 ( 2,07,894)
  • Japan: $2,427 ( 1,98,489)
  • South Korea: $2,243 ( 1,83,441)
  • Saudi Arabia: $2,002 ( 1,63,731)
  • Spain: $1,940 ( 1,58,660)
  • Italy: $1,728 ( 1,41,322)
  • South Africa: $1,221 ( 99,857)
  • China: $1,069 ( 87,426)
  • Greece: $914 ( 74,749)
  • Mexico: $708 ( 57,902)
  • Russia: $645 ( 52,750)
  • India: $573 ( 46,861)
  • Turkey: $486 ( 39,746)
  • Brazil: $418 ( 34,185)
  • Argentina: $415 ( 33,939)
  • Indonesia: $339 ( 27,724)
  • Colombia: $302 ( 24,698)
  • Bangladesh: $255 ( 20,854)
  • Venezuela: $179 ( 14,639)
  • Nigeria: $160 ( 13,085)
  • Egypt: $145 ( 11,858)
  • Pakistan: $145 ( 11,858)

It must be noted that the names of some countries on the list were not mentioned by the World of Statistics.

(1 USD = 81.75 as of 12:30 PM (IST) on 1 May 2023)

