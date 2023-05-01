A latest has revealed that the average salary in India is below ₹50,000. On the occasion of Internation Labours Day, the World of Statistics has released data on average monthly salaries around the world. As per the data, 23 countries around the world have average monthly salaries of more than ₹1 lakh. Among the top 10 countries that pay the highest salaries globally are Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore, USA, Iceland, Qatar, Denmark, UAE, Netherlands, and Australia.

