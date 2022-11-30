International Lusophone Festival to be held from 3-6 December in Goa

The festival will include performances by visiting cultural troupes from the CPLP countries (approximately 70 artists) at several venues in Goa namely ESG complex, Azad Maidan, Sanskruti bhavan, Institute Menezes Braganza among others. As part of the festival, workshops on Lusophone music for artists and volunteers, various workshops cum exhibition of photocopies of historical records, unique Goan architecture, Goan handicrafts and Goan furniture are being organised. In addition, the Lusophone Food and Spirits Festival will also showcase the culinary links between India and the Lusophone world.